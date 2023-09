Asian Games: Indian women's team loses opening match in volleyball

India won the first set but failed to continue the momentum and lost to North Korea 25-23, 22-25, 17-25, and 16-25 in a Pool A match that lasted one hour and 53 minutes at the Deqing Sports Centre in Gymnasium. North Korea's Hyonju Kim emerged as the star performer, scoring a maximum of 30 points, while India's Soorya scored a maximum of 18 points in the match.