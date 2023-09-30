Home
sports

Asian Games: Indian women's team loses opening match in volleyball

Last Updated 30 September 2023, 07:01 IST

The Indian women's volleyball team started their campaign at the Asian Games on a disappointing note, losing 1-3 to North Korea in their opening match on Saturday.

India won the first set but failed to continue the momentum and lost to North Korea 25-23, 22-25, 17-25, and 16-25 in a Pool A match that lasted one hour and 53 minutes at the Deqing Sports Centre in Gymnasium.  North Korea's Hyonju Kim emerged as the star performer, scoring a maximum of 30 points, while India's Soorya scored a maximum of 18 points in the match.

India will face world No 6 China in their next pool match on Sunday.

Indian men's team ended its campaign at the sixth place.

(Published 30 September 2023, 07:01 IST)
