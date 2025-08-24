<p>Mirzapur: Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief Chandrashekhar on Sunday opposed the bills seeking removal of the prime minister and chief ministers.</p>.<p>However, the Nagina MP said that he will participate in the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) looking into the three proposed legislations.</p>.<p>"Though I disagree with the bills, discussions that take place in the JPC are a legal process," he said while addressing a programme here.</p>.<p>"I am not the prime minister or the chief minister, but I should be afraid of it (the bill)," Chandrashekhar said.</p>.AAP joins TMC, SP in boycotting JPC on bills seeking removal of PM, CMs in custody.<p>Amid vociferous protest by the Opposition, the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill-2025, the Constitution (One Hundred And Thirtieth Amendment) Bill-2025 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill-2025 were introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 20.</p>.<p>The bills provide a legal framework for the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers and ministers on being arrested for 30 consecutive days on serious charges.</p>.<p>Later, talking to reporters, the Azad Samaj Party chief said the party's core committee will decide about the Bihar elections and that the state team is working well.</p>.<p>On the census, he said that the economic data of the census should also be released.</p>.<p>The SC-ST and OBC employees should get the benefit of reservation in promotion, he said, and sought reservation in the private sector.</p>