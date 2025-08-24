Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Will join JPC on bills to remove PM, CMs: Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar

'Though I disagree with the bills, discussions that take place in the JPC are a legal process,' he said while addressing a programme here.
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 18:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 August 2025, 18:18 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshChandrashekar Azad

Follow us on :

Follow Us