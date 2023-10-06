Home
Homesportsother sports

LIVE
Asian Games Live: India's Men's Cricket team beat Bangladesh in semis, all eyes on finals

Track the latest updates on how Team India is doing at this year's Asian Games, only with DH!
Last Updated 06 October 2023, 04:03 IST

Highlights
04:0206 Oct 2023

India's Men's Cricket team emerges victorious against Bangladesh in the the semifinals, enters the final at the Asian Games 2022.

03:4106 Oct 2023

Indian wrestler Kiran reaches women's 76kg semifinals with 3-0 win over Japan's Nodoka Yamamoto at Asian Games 2023.

03:3906 Oct 2023

Returning to mat after one year, wrestler Bajrang Punia makes a winning start at Asian Games, beats Ronil Tubog of Philippines by technical superiority.

03:2506 Oct 2023

India's Sonam Malik moves to women's 62kg quarterfinals with a technical superiority win over Nepal's Sushila Chand in wrestling.

02:5806 Oct 2023

Canoe Slalom Updates

>Men C1 Canoe - Vishal Kewat, finished 10th in Semifinals with time 190.15 & qualified for Finals (among 8 finalists)

>Women K1 Kayak - Shikha Chouhan, finished 6th in Semifinals with time 185.23 & qualified for Finals (among 7 finalists)

02:5606 Oct 2023

Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat moves to men's 57kg quarterfinals with a 6-1 win over South Korea's Sunggwon Kim.

02:3706 Oct 2023

India take on Bangladesh in the men's cricket semi-final in Hangzhou

02:3706 Oct 2023

Wrapup of Day 12 Games:

India continued to impress at the Asian Games after news emerged yesterday that the nation had pulled off its best-ever medal haul yet at the competition. India's medal tally stands at 86. India won gold by beating Chinese Taipei 230-229 in the archery women’s team compound event.

(Published 06 October 2023, 02:56 IST)
