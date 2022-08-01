Australia break women's 4x200m freestyle relay record

Australia break women's 4x200m freestyle relay world record

AFP
AFP,
  • Aug 01 2022, 07:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2022, 07:00 ist

Australia broke the world record in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.

The team of Madison Wilson, Kiah Melverton, Mollie O'Callaghan and Ariarne Titmus powered home in 7min 39.29sec to beat China's previous mark of 7:40.33.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Australia
Swimming
CWG 2022
CWG
Commonwealth Games

What's Brewing

'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly

'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly

Hitler's watch sells at US auction for $1.1 million

Hitler's watch sells at US auction for $1.1 million

Australia break women's 4x200m freestyle relay record

Australia break women's 4x200m freestyle relay record

DH Toon | Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava through profile pics

DH Toon | Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava through profile pics

The ‘dosai’ dilemma

The ‘dosai’ dilemma

'Monkeypox can spread regardless of sexual orientation'

'Monkeypox can spread regardless of sexual orientation'

'Less than 9 hours of sleep may affect kids' memory'

'Less than 9 hours of sleep may affect kids' memory'

Vaccine patch fights Covid variants better than needles

Vaccine patch fights Covid variants better than needles

China's uncontrolled rocket crashes in Indian Ocean

China's uncontrolled rocket crashes in Indian Ocean

 