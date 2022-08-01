Australia break women's 4x200m freestyle relay world record

Australia broke the world record in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.
The team of Madison Wilson, Kiah Melverton, Mollie O'Callaghan and Ariarne Titmus powered home in 7min 39.29sec to beat China's previous mark of 7:40.33.
