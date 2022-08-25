BWF WC: M R Arjun, Dhruv Kapila reach quarter-finals

BWF World Championships: M R Arjun, Dhruv Kapila reach quarter-finals

Arjun and Kapila will cross swords with the third seed Indonesian pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in the the last eight stage

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 25 2022, 09:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 09:44 ist
M.R. Arjun, left, and Dhruv Kapila of India compete in a badminton game of the men's doubles against Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark in the BWF World Championships in Tokyo, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

The Indian men's doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun moved to the quarter-finals with a come-from-behind victory over Terry Hee and Loh Kean Hean at the World Championships here on Thursday.

The unseeded Indian duo had to toil hard for 58 minutes to win its round of 16 clash against the Singaporeans 18-21 21-15 21-16.

Arjun and Kapila will cross swords with the third seed Indonesian pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in the the last eight stage.

The two have enjoyed a good run in the tournament. They had upstaged eighth seeds and last edition's bronze medallists Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark 21-17 21-16 in their second round match.

Later in the day, Saina Nehwal and the men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankeyreddy and Chirag Shetty will play in their pre-quarterfinals, while Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will face each other in an all-Indian last 16 clash.

M R Arjun
Dhruv Kapila
Sports News
BWF World Championships

