Condom used to repair Jessica Fox's canoe at Olympics

Condom used to repair Jessica Fox's canoe at Tokyo Olympics

The 27-year-old Fox is the world’s top-ranked paddler in canoe and kayak and won the first women’s canoe slalom race in Olympic history

AP
AP, Tokyo,
  • Jul 30 2021, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2021, 23:19 ist
Jessica Fox of Australia in action. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Australian canoeist Jessica Fox found a perfectly stretchy, waterproof material for a boat repair at the Tokyo Olympics: a condom.

Fox, who won a bronze medal in women's kayak slalom and gold in the canoe slalom, posted a video on social media this week of someone making repairs to the nose of her boat.

First, a gooey carbon mixture is applied before the condom is used to secure it in place.

“Very stretchy. Much strong,” the caption reads.

The 27-year-old Fox is the world’s top-ranked paddler in canoe and kayak and won the first women’s canoe slalom race in Olympic history. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Condom
Olympics
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics 2020
Kayaking
sports
Sports News

What's Brewing

Pune woman DCP's 'free biryani' order lands her in soup

Pune woman DCP's 'free biryani' order lands her in soup

China flooding brought fear, washed away livelihoods

China flooding brought fear, washed away livelihoods

Earth’s inner core growing more on 1 side — Here's why

Earth’s inner core growing more on 1 side — Here's why

Why TV audiences are tuning out the Tokyo Olympic Games

Why TV audiences are tuning out the Tokyo Olympic Games

Usain, a 'Bolt' from the past

Usain, a 'Bolt' from the past

 