Deepika seals quarterfinal berth, ousts Perova of ROC

Deepika Kumari seals archery quarterfinal berth at Tokyo, ousts Ksenia Perova of ROC

Locked 5-5 after the regulation five-setter, the 27-year-old Indian held her nerves in the shoot-off to deliver a perfect 10 to topple the Russian

PTI
PTI, Tokyo,
  • Jul 30 2021, 06:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2021, 07:22 ist
Deepika Kumari of India in action at the Yumenoshima Archery Field. Credit: Reuters photo

World number one archer Deepika Kumari beat former world champion Ksenia Perova of the Russian Olympic Committee in a thrilling shoot-off to advance to the women's individual quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics here on Friday.

Locked 5-5 after the regulation five-setter, the 27-year-old Indian held her nerves in the shoot-off to deliver a perfect 10, hitting the bull's eye, to topple the Russian, a team silver medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Starting off the one-arrow shoot-off, the Russian crumbled under pressure as she misfired a seven while a composed Deepika sealed the issue 6-5 (10-7) without any fuss.

For the three-time Olympian Deepika, this was her first win from three matches against the 2017 world champion as she became the first Indian to make the last-eight stage in an individual event of the archery competition in the Olympics.

