Eight-member Indian team selected for junior World Weightlifting Championships in Greece

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 30 2022, 16:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2022, 16:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An eight-member Indian team will compete at the IWF junior men's and women's World Weightlifting Championships, starting in Heraklion, Greece from Sunday.

The Indian team comprise of six women and two men.

The lifters are also accompanied by four coaches in addition to a manager, Abraham Kaya Techi who serves as the Vice President of the Indian Weightlifting Federation, and one referee -- Dronacharya awardee Hansa Sharma.

Anjali Patel and Harshada Sharad Garud, who will compete in the women's 45kg category campaign, will open India's campaign on Monday.

In the last edition of the competition, Achinta Sheuli had shattered seven national records to win a silver medal in the 73kg category.

Squad:

Women- Anjali Patel (45kg), Harshada Sharad Garud (45kg), Gyaneshwari Yadav (49kg), V. Rithika (49kg), Shrabani Das (55kg), Maibam Martina Devi (+87kg)

Men- T. Madhavan (61kg), Muna Nayak (61kg).

