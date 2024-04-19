FIDE Round 12: Gukesh defeats Abasov to jointly lead the tournament with Nepomniachtchi and Nakamura

Gukesh Dommaraju, Ian Nepomniachtchi and Hikaru Nakamura share joint lead after a tense and dramatic 12th round of the FIDE Candidates Chess tournament which is at the concluding stages at Toronto, Canada. All three have tallied 7.5 points and Fabiano Caruana, the highest rated player in fray is trailing hot on their heels, mere half point distancing them.

Tomorrow (April 20) is the final rest day and the elite eight player Double Round Robin event is poised for an exciting finish with four players bunched close together and just two more rounds to be played.

Gukesh was determination personified as he scored a a crucial and needed victory over Nijat Abasov and the fact that R Praggnanadhaa held overnight sole leader Nepomniachtchi to a draw helped his cause to join Nepomniachtchi at the top.

Hikaru Nakamura too is on a roll, scoring a hat-trick of victories, today accounting for Alireza Firouzja. Today’s round was marked with nerves, tension and pressure with three decisive results.

Fabiano Caruana after an unimpressive first half has shifted gears in the second half and kept his title chance for the title alive after defeating India’s Vidit Santosh Gujrathi who put up a valiant fight.