FIDE Round 12: Gukesh defeats Abasov to jointly lead the tournament with Nepomniachtchi and Nakamura

Gukesh Dommaraju, Ian Nepomniachtchi and Hikaru Nakamura share joint lead after a tense and dramatic 12th round of the FIDE Candidates Chess tournament which is at the concluding stages at Toronto, Canada. All three have tallied 7.5 points and Fabiano Caruana, the highest rated player in fray is trailing hot on their heels, mere half point distancing them.
Tomorrow (April 20) is the final rest day and the elite eight player Double Round Robin event is poised for an exciting finish with four players bunched close together and just two more rounds to be played.
Gukesh was determination personified as he scored a a crucial and needed victory over Nijat Abasov and the fact that R Praggnanadhaa held overnight sole leader Nepomniachtchi to a draw helped his cause to join Nepomniachtchi at the top.
Hikaru Nakamura too is on a roll, scoring a hat-trick of victories, today accounting for Alireza Firouzja. Today’s round was marked with nerves, tension and pressure with three decisive results.
Fabiano Caruana after an unimpressive first half has shifted gears in the second half and kept his title chance for the title alive after defeating India’s Vidit Santosh Gujrathi who put up a valiant fight.
In the Women’s section Tan Zhongyi survived many anxious moments before drawing her game against Nurgyul Salimova after the latter missed the route to victory. Zhongyi holds on to her sole lead with 8 points with compatriot Lei Tingjie following just half point behind. Kateryna Lagno, Humpy and Aleksandra Goryachkina are bunched together with 6 points each.
R Vaishali also after an unimpressive first half notched her third victory on the trot, defeating Anna Muzychuk while Humpy drew her game against Alexandra Goryachkina.
Gukesh adopted the Nimzo-Indian defence against Nijat and opted for a not very popular variation in the Opening. Abasov also made his aggressive intentions clear by trying to attack on the King-side. Gukesh focussed play on queen-side while Abasov doubled his rooks at the centre.in an end-game with rook and two minor pieces each, Gukesh grasped an opportunity to bring back his inactive knight from the first rank into play and Absov missed equalizing chances.
Gukesh created a passed pawn which he pushed at every opportunity and romped home the victor after 57 moves. “Till about the 14th turn I was in my prep, after that I was on my own” said Gukesh after the game.
Pragg opted for the French Defense against Nepomniachtchi whose strategy appeared clear, to play safe at all costs. Pragg playing Black did show intentions to go for the initiative but he too played practically without taking undue risk. The draw was signed on the 55th turn in a King and rook ending.
The Italian Opening between Caruana and Vidit was an interesting affair with the former pressing for victory from the word go. Vidit pushed on the back-foot defended dourly, taking his castled King all the way to the queen-side to seek shelter. Just when it appeared that Vidit had cleared all his problems, a couple of wrong moves after the 39th turn had Caruana cruising to victory after 52 moves.
It was a game of fluctuating fortunes between Nakamura and Alireza arising out of a French Defence before and it was Nakamura who prevailed after 52 moves.
The 13th round after a day’s rest will feature the big clash between Nepomniachtchi and Nakamura while Gukesh is pitted against Alireza Firouzja.
Results of Round 12
Ian Nepomniachtchi (7.5) drew R Praggnanandhaa (6);
Nijat Abasov (3) lost to D Gukesh (7.7);
Fabiano Caruana (7) bt Vidit Santosh Gujrathi (5);
Hikaru Nakamura (7.5) bt Alireza Firouzja (4.5).
Women’s section
Anna Muzychuk (4.5) lost to R Vaishali (5.5);
Aleksandra Goryachkina (6) drew Koneru Humpy (6);
Nurgyul Salimova ( 4.5) drew Tan Zhongyi (8);
Kateryna Lagno (6) drew Lei Tingjie (7.5).