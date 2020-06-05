Fit India and MHRD launch special films to promote indigenous sports of India

The Human Resource Development (MHRD) and Sports Ministry have collaborated to produce a series of special films promoting 10 indigenous sports of India.

The 'Department of School Education and Literacy' under MHRD has joined hands with sports ministry's flagship programme 'Fit India' under the 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' initiative. The series is aimed at creating awareness about not just the indigenous games but also the culture and heritage of the states to which they belong.

The 10 sports to be covered in the series are Kho-kho, Gatka, Kalaripayttu, Mallakhamb, Thang-Ta, Sqay, Kabaddi, Roll Ball, Tug of War and Shooting Ball.

The indigenous sports of India cover a mix of very old sports, for example, Kalaripayattu, and some as recent as Roll Ball which has gained a lot of popularity and is now played in at least 50 countries.

The 10 episodes can be watched from Monday to Friday -- June 8 to June 19 -- at 11am, on the Fit India YouTube page and MHRD digital platforms. Speaking about the unique initiative, Union Minister of Youth and Sports, Kiren Rijiju said, "Indigenous Games are a focus area for the Sports Ministry. There are scholarships for athletes of these games and there is a growing interest among youngsters to pursue these sports.

"However, there is a need to mass base these sports, just like other sporting disciplines. This initiative, in association with MHRD, is an attempt to reach out to young Indians and showcase the rich heritage of our indigenous games," Rijiju added.