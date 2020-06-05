Fit India, MHRD join hands to promote indigenous sports

Fit India and MHRD launch special films to promote indigenous sports of India

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 05 2020, 20:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2020, 20:19 ist
Kho-Kho

The Human Resource Development (MHRD) and Sports Ministry have collaborated to produce a series of special films promoting 10 indigenous sports of India.

The 'Department of School Education and Literacy' under MHRD has joined hands with sports ministry's flagship programme 'Fit India' under the 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' initiative. The series is aimed at creating awareness about not just the indigenous games but also the culture and heritage of the states to which they belong.

The 10 sports to be covered in the series are Kho-kho, Gatka, Kalaripayttu, Mallakhamb, Thang-Ta, Sqay, Kabaddi, Roll Ball, Tug of War and Shooting Ball.

The indigenous sports of India cover a mix of very old sports, for example, Kalaripayattu, and some as recent as Roll Ball which has gained a lot of popularity and is now played in at least 50 countries.

The 10 episodes can be watched from Monday to Friday -- June 8 to June 19 -- at 11am, on the Fit India YouTube page and MHRD digital platforms. Speaking about the unique initiative, Union Minister of Youth and Sports, Kiren Rijiju said, "Indigenous Games are a focus area for the Sports Ministry. There are scholarships for athletes of these games and there is a growing interest among youngsters to pursue these sports.

"However, there is a need to mass base these sports, just like other sporting disciplines. This initiative, in association with MHRD, is an attempt to reach out to young Indians and showcase the rich heritage of our indigenous games," Rijiju added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
MHRD
SPORTS MINISTRY
Fit India
Kiren Rijiju

What's Brewing

Surgical/ homemade, masks mark major shift in thinking

Surgical/ homemade, masks mark major shift in thinking

Wuhan city discharges last three COVID-19 patients

Wuhan city discharges last three COVID-19 patients

GS executive's email for racial equality goes viral

GS executive's email for racial equality goes viral

Mubadala to invest Rs 9,093 cr in Jio for 1.85% stake

Mubadala to invest Rs 9,093 cr in Jio for 1.85% stake

Bring supplies: How US protests coordinated online

Bring supplies: How US protests coordinated online

COVID-19: Reopening economy drives India bond rebound

COVID-19: Reopening economy drives India bond rebound

Yamuna river regains sparkle as lockdown banishes waste

Yamuna river regains sparkle as lockdown banishes waste

How dangerous is COVID-19 in grand scheme of things?

How dangerous is COVID-19 in grand scheme of things?

 