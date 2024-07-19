Five books on chess icons

Chess is a hobby for some and a passion for others. With International Chess Day observed on July 20, Metrolife suggests a list of books to learn about the history of chess and its legendary players.
Written by Brin-Jonathan Butler and published in 2018, the book delves into the world of chess through Magnus Carlsen’s eyes and gives a sneak peek into his interesting journey. It dives into a landmark match he played in the 2016 World Chess Championship.
Tal- Botvinnik 1960
Written by Mikhail Tal and Hanon W Russel in 1970, the book focuses on the intense match between Mikhail Tal and Mikhail Botvinnik in 1960. It provides details about the match and the players’ journey to becoming champions.
Bobby Fischer Goes to War
Published in 2013 and written by David Edmonds and John Eidinow, the book explores the story of American chess grandmaster Bobby Fischer, and the historic match between Boris Spassky and him in 1972.
Written by Vishwanathan Anand, and published in the year 2019, the book explores his life and career, and his journey of becoming a Grandmaster, along with his strategies, mindset, and lessons learnt.
Authored by Daniel King, the book delves into the life of Mir Sultan Khan who became a chess champion during the British Empire in the early 20th century. It highlights his journey and how he excelled at chess despite the challenges he faced.
