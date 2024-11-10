Former top polo player H S Sodhi dead at 86

<p>New Delhi: Leading former Indian polo player and Arjuna Awardee Harinder Singh Sodhi, who during his peak achieved a handicap of plus-five, has died due to age-related illnesses.</p>.<p>He was 86 and is survived by his wife and two daughters.</p>.<p>Popular in polo circles as 'Billy' Sodhi, he died here late on Saturday.</p>.<p>Sodhi played polo alongside the likes of Hanut Singh, Sawai Man Singh (Maharaja of Jaipur) and later with his son Bhawani Singh.</p>.<p>His younger brother, renowned polo player Ravinder Singh Sodhi, is also an Arjuna Award recipient.</p>.<p>Harinder was the manager of the Indian equestrian team during the 1980 Moscow Olympics.</p>