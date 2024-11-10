Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsother sports

Former top polo player H S Sodhi dead at 86

Popular in polo circles as 'Billy' Sodhi, he died here late on Saturday.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 11:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2024, 11:56 IST
Sports NewsPolo

Follow us on :

Follow Us