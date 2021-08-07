Golfer Aditi Ashok narrowly misses Olympics medal, finishes 4th

Tokyo: Golfer Aditi misses medal narrowly, finishes 4th

Inami and Ko will compete in a play-off to decide the silver and bronze medal winners

  • Aug 07 2021, 10:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2021, 10:48 ist
Aditi Ashok, of India, watches her tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the women's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

India's Aditi Ashok missed a medal narrowly as she signed off 4th in the Olympic Games' golf competition after carding a three-under 68 in the weather-hit final round here on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Bengalurean ended two strokes off the pace with a total of 15-under 269.

It was a heartbreaking end to Aditi's campaign considering she started the day at 2nd. But it was nonetheless a major improvement as she had finished tied 41st in the 2016 edition where golf made a comeback to the Olympics.

In the final round, she fired five birdies -- on the 5th, 6th, 8th, 13th and 14th holes -- against two bogeys on the 9th and 11th.

Overnight leader and world number one Nelly Korda clinched the gold medal with a 2-under 69 that left her 17-under overall and a shot ahead of Japan's Mone Inami (65) and New Zealand's Lydia Ko (65).

Inami and Ko will compete in a play-off to decide the silver and bronze medal winners.

Play was disrupted for a while by a tropical storm after the leading pack had completed 16 holes but soon resumed at the par-71 Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Aditi was in medal contention for a major part of the day but the two bogeys pulled her back while Ko surged ahead with a sensational nine birdies against just three dropped shots in her final round.

