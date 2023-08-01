H S Prannoy moves to 9th, Lakshya Sen jumps to 11th in BWF ranking

Star Indian shuttlers H S Prannoy and Lakshya Sen on Tuesday jumped to the ninth and 11th spots respectively in the latest BWF world rankings following semifinal finishes at Japan Open Super 750 badminton tournament.
While Prannoy gained one spot, Sen improved two places after they lost in the semifinals in three hard-fought games against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen and Indonesia's Jonatan Christie respectively in Tokyo last week.
Former world number one Kidambi Srikanth also went up a rung to 19th position, while national champion Mithun Manjunath moved four places to the 50th position.
Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu remained static at the 17th spot, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also stayed at the world number 2 position in the latest chart.
Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also improved two spots to the 17th position.
