Hitaashee Bakshi wins Thailand LPGA Qualifying School for full card

The three round 54-hole event had 212 starters and only 20 cards were on offer. India’s other players in the field included Sneha Singh (68-74-76), who was T-33. Another Indian, Agrima Manral was further down.

Hitaashee after her first round of 68 was third but fell to tied fifth after the second. Four straight birdies from the seventh to the 10th and no bogeys saw her card 4-under 68 and win by two shots.

Hitaashee, who won three times in 2022 on the domestic Hero WPG Tour in India, has begun 2023 well to finish runner-up in the first two legs of the local Tour in India.

The Thailand LPGA Tour gets underway at the same course, Watermill next month.