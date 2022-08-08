India settle for silver in CWG men's hockey final

India settle for silver in CWG men's hockey final against Australia

Australia were 2-0 at the end of the first quarter and went on to score five more goals

  Aug 08 2022, 19:04 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 19:04 ist
Australia's Jacob Anderson (left) vies with India's Jarmanpreet Singh (right) during the CWG men's gold medal hockey match between Australia and India, August 8, 2022.

India settled for the silver medal in men's hockey after losing to Australia 0-7 in a one-sided final at the Commonwealth Games here on Monday.

The goals were scored by Blake Govers, Nathan Ephraums, Jacob Anderson, Tom Wickham and Fynn Ogilvie.

Up against the rampaging Australians, Indians struggled to get their act right in the summit showdown, which turned out to be completely lopsided.

Also Read | P V Sindhu, Lakshya Sen win maiden CWG singles titles as India sweep singles competition

Australia scored the first goal of the game in the the first quarter, having started the final on a dominating note.

Australia were 2-0 at the end of the first quarter, with Ephraums scoring the second goal for the six-time CWG champions.

They continued to dominate the game and scored five more goals to extend their domination at the multi-sport sporting extravaganza.

