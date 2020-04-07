ITTF announces new dates for Word Championships

ITTF announces new dates for Word Championships

PTI
PTI, Lausanne,
  • Apr 07 2020, 19:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 19:47 ist
Credit: Facebook (ITTFWorld)

The Word Championships, originally scheduled for March 2020, will now he held from September 27 to October 4, the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) announced on Tuesday.

The most significant annual table tennis event, the 2020 World Team Table Tennis Championships were among the many ITTF events to be postponed this year in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Originally due to take place between March 22-29 in Busan, an emergency ITTF Executive Committee meeting had proposed provisional dates of June 21-28 while maintaining that further back-up plans may be required if the pandemic persisted.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

"On 29 March 2020, the ITTF Executive Committee held a follow-up meeting to confirm that new dates would be announced for the Hana Bank 2020 World Team Table Tennis Championships, in light of the fact that all currently planned ITTF events and activities are suspended until 30 June 2020," said the ITTF in a statement.

"Now with new provisional dates proposed for 27 September – 4 October 2020, the ITTF and KTTA (Korean TT body) continue to monitor the situation, with the priority being placed on the health and safety of players, coaches, fans and officials.

The global death toll from the pandemic has crossed 70,000. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Table Tennis
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

With Johnson out of action, who is running Britain?

With Johnson out of action, who is running Britain?

Many Indians open to facial recognition tech: Survey

Many Indians open to facial recognition tech: Survey

'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'

'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'

COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets

COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets

Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline

Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

India could see first technical recession since 1990s

India could see first technical recession since 1990s

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching

UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15

Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15

 