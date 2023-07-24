Kamaljeet helps India win 2 more gold medals as Changwon Junior World Championship concludes

Kamaljeet, all of 19, helped India pick up two more gold medals on the final day of International Shooting Sport Federation's (ISSF) Junior World Championship in Changwon, Korea, as he won both the men's 50m pistol individual and team events on Monday.
India thus finished second behind China with 17 medals -- six gold, six silver and five bronze. China won 28 medals, including 12 gold.
Kamaljeet shot 544 out of a possible 600 in the individual event to leave Uzbek Veniamin Nikitin with 542 in second position. Korean Kim Taemin won bronze with 541.
Kamaljeet also joined forces with Ankait Tomar and Sandeep Bishnoi to total 1617 for the team gold. Uzbekistan was second again with 1613, while Korea was third with 1600.
In the women's 50m pistol event, Tiyana won silver with a score of 519, just a point behind Khanna Aliyeva who won gold with 520.
The ISSF bandwagon now moves to the big event of the year, the senior world championships, set to begin in Baku, Azerbaijan, from August 14.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
ICC launches first-ever umpire education course
After McDonald's some Subway outlets drop tomatoes
Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?
Inaugural goods train reaches Manipur's Khongsang
Adidas gets $565 mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes
Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning
Radio collars of six cheetahs removed at Kuno
Tarantino spotted seeing 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'