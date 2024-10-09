Keerthana wears snooker crown

<p class="bodytext">Bengaluru, DHNS: Keerthana P got the better of veteran R Umadevi to bag the women's 15-red snooker title in the State-ranking tournament at the KSBA on Wednesday.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Keerthana blanked Umadevi 3-0 (52-29, 69-33, 76-19).</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>Results: Final:</strong> </span>Keerthana P bt R Umadevi 3-0 (52-29, 69-33, 76-19). </p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>League:</strong></span> Keerthana bt Sameeksha Devan 2-0 (53-8, 68-20); Umadevi bt Harshitha Bhavi 2-0 (60-35, 74-39); Keerthana bt Harshitha 2-0 (62-10, 59-19); Umadevi bt Sameeksha 2-0 (72-23, 66-53); Sameeksha bt Harshitha 2-0 (50-13, 54-30). </p>