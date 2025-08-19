<p>Bengaluru: Kerala triple jumper Sheena Nellckal Varkey, who won two gold medals in two separate events in Bengaluru this year, has failed a dope test and was provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) last week.</p>.<p>A senior Athletics Federation of India (AFI) official, on condition of anonymity, confirmed to <em>DH</em> the suspension of the 32-year-old athlete. Further official details, including the banned substance found in her sample, are yet to be disclosed by NADA.</p>.<p>Apart from the AFI official, two sources close to the athlete also confirmed the development, revealing the 2017 Asian Championships bronze medallist was barred from training at the National Centre of Excellence in Thiruvananthapuram.</p>.<p>While it has been ascertained that Varkey's urine sample returned positive from an out-of-competition test in the first week of June, the quantum of her suspension is yet to be made public.</p>.<p>"Yes, Sheena was suspended, but further details are not known to me," said the AFI official. "She wasn't part of any national camp, as we don't have any ongoing camp for jumpers. Only the 400m camp is active in Trivandrum."</p>.<p>While 400m is the only AFI national camp being hosted at the venue, Varkey was training there with other local jumpers, including established long jumper Nayana James, as the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre is conveniently located for them.</p>.<p>As per World Anti-Doping rules, the 2018 Asian Indoor Championships silver medallist can either accept the sanctions of Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) or file an appeal before the Anti-Doping Appeal Panel (ADAP).</p>.<p>Sheena competed in four domestic competitions this season, including a gold at her last, the Indian Open Athletics Meet, in Bengaluru, with a 13.05m jump last June. She also won another gold in Bengaluru last March as she recorded a 13.04m (tailwind of 2.1m) during the Indian Open Jumps Competition at the Anju Bobby High Performance Centre in Kengeri.</p>.<p>Her season best (13.25m) came at the Federation Cup in Kochi last April, confirming a bronze medal. She also won a silver medal at the National Games in Dehradun with a jump of 13.19m.</p>