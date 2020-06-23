KGA to be shut after golfer tests positive for Covid-19

A member of the Karnataka Golf Association has tested positive for Covid-19 and the club will now be closed until it’s completely sanitised and given a green light by the State Government.

The golfer last played a round at the KGA on June 13. “We received the news this (Tuesday) morning that a member who played a game of golf here has tested positive. We had followed all safety guidelines instructed by the government and it’s unfortunate that he has tested positive. However, the good thing is that his condition is stable and we wish him a speedy recovery,” said a source on condition of anonymity.

An office-bearer, who too wished not to be named, said they’ll completely co-operate with the State Government and try and get the course reopened at the earliest.

“We will follow all steps laid out by the government. The process of sanitising the place has already started and we need a couple of more days to finish it. We are leaving no stone unturned. State government officials will then inspect the course. We have all the records of all players and timings of when they played which we will share. We just hope things don’t turn complicated.”

It’s still unclear whether the member played a round at BGC or other courses in the City. BGC captain B Sreenivas Murthy was unreachable for comment. However, a member of BGC said things looked absolutely fine on Tuesday and there’s no information of the course shutting down.

“We were at the course playing when we heard the news about KGA member testing positive. Course is indeed open on Wednesday which means things are fine.”