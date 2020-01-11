Lahiri misses cut, as do Thomas, Reed, Kuchar in Hawaii

Anirban Lahiri birdied the final hole of his second round but still missed the cut by one shot at the Sony Open here.

The Indian star, who shot two-over 72 on the first day, ended with an even 70 for a two-over total as the cut fell at one-over on Friday evening.

The cut fell at one-over 141 and 66 players made it.

Brendan Steele and Cameron Davis shot 66 each to share the lead at the top.

Lahiri had a disappointing start as he incurred a penalty, missed an eight-foot par and took a double bogey on Par-3 11th. He dropped another shot on 13th when he went into the rough.

On the second nine, he birdied the third but missed a 12-footer for another birdie on fifth. He missed a 13 footer for par on seventh and despite a birdie on ninth he came up short.

Davis is ranked 310 and Steele is 403rd. Davis, 24, who like Lahiri needed to retain his card via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, shot 68-66 to take a share of the lead with Steele, a three-time Tour winner and 12 years older than Davis.

Steele has fallen from being inside the top 50 in the world just two years ago.

A week after battling it out in a play-off for the title at Sentry Tournament of Champions Justin Thomas (71) and Patrick Reed (74) missed the cut as both finished at three-over. Also missing out was the defending champion Matt Kuchar missed the halfway cut.

After some great ball-striking on the first day for a 65, Colin Morikawa carded three bogeys in his second round of 70.

Steele totalled six birdies and an eagle, closing his round with five birdies and a double bogey in his final six holes. Davis made five birdies, including two in his last two holes.

Rory Sabbatini joined the 5-under group thanks to an incredible second shot into the 18th green. From 232 yards, Sabbatini hit it to 21 inches to set up the tap-in eagle. There were nine players tied for third.

The weather was once windy with gusts of up to 40 miles per hour at times. It was partly cloudy and there were showers throughout the day.