Mary selection causes controversy

Mary Kom has waltzed into the World Championships squad by the sheer weight of her accomplished resume. It buckled Boxing Federation of India (BFI) to make an exemption for the legend in the women’s 51 kg trials, thus leaving young and upcoming boxers of the weight category high and dry.

Junior world champion Nikhat Zareen, who later protested the BFI decision, and Vanlal Duati were prepared for the first bout on Tuesday. The winner was to be pitted against Mary Kom in the final round. Or so they thought.

It was only on Wednesday the two were informed about trials being cancelled in the 51 kg category. The winner was already picked. It is learned Mary Kom sent a request to BFI seeking exemption from the trials, her letter mentioning the list of her achievements-including two gold medals in the India Open and President’s Cup this year.

Mary’s coach Chotelal Yadav made a representation to the BFI on August 3 explaining the grounds for her exemption. Mary’s camp is of the view if Amit Panghal, who won Asian Championships gold, could be exempted from the trials, so could she. However, the rules for the men’s trials were announced before the Asian meet. The gold medallist was to get the direct entry in the Worlds squad. No such decision was taken for the women pugilists.

Mary, in fact, had skipped the event as she was preparing for the 51 kg category to which she had shifted from her pet 48 kg. In fact, since winning the London Olympic bronze medal in 2012, her first international competition in the 51 kg was India Open in May. To her credit, she had beaten both Nikhat and Vanlal in the semifinals and finals.

BFI selection committee chairman Rajesh Bhandari felt Mary’s argument had merit. “Even in rankings, Mary is No 1. She had beaten both Nikhat and Vanlal in India Open. We are looking at the Olympic medal and you cannot ignore her form and achievements. Having said that, Nikhat is our future and we will ensure she is not discouraged,” Bhandari told DH.

'Want fair trial'

Nikhat, who has won four international medals, including bronze at the Asian Championships, wrote to BFI president Ajay Singh and Sports Ministry on Tuesday requesting a fair trial.

“If there is a rule for all of us, it needs to be consistent irrespective of the stature of a particular boxer and unfair practices should not be used for boxers trying to avoid participating in the trials. I am looking forward to your immediate intervention and restoring the faith of every boxer in India. I am just requesting for a fair trial for me and my fellow boxers who aspire to bring laurels for the country,” Nikhat wrote to Singh.

On Wednesday, Nikhat wrote to Bhandari asking for urgent explanation why her name and weight category was not listed in the trials.

The Women's World Boxing Championships will be held in Ulan-Ude, Russia from October 3-13.