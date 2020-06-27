Military books keeping ‘lonely’ Karkera strong

Reading motivational books has increased a thousand fold during this coronavirus pandemic. Locked up inside their houses and having more time to flip the pages, people are constantly talking about how reading has helped them tide through this punishing phase -- mentally and physically. For Indian team hockey player Suraj Karkera, books on the Armed Forces is what is keeping him strong, especially considering he’s all alone at the Sports Authority of India campus here.

Karkera was the only male player who chose to stay put in SAI and not travel back home after Hockey India granted all its players a much-wanted leave earlier this month. “I’m reading a lot of motivational books to stay strong,” the 24-year-old tells DH in an exclusive chat. “Normally, we don’t get much time to read but now all the reading that I’ve missed I’m catching up on. The motivational books teach you a lot and I’m drawing a lot of positives from them.

“I’m also reading a lot of books on military and the Armed Forces of our country. I’ve always had an interest in the Indian Army and how they operate and I’m reading books about it. I’ve been catching up on a lot on TV series too. Books on the Indian Army is what is keeping me strong in these testing times.”

One of the main reasons why Karkera has found solace in reading is because he has nobody to interact with here as all his team-mates have flown back home. He had to make the tough decision of staying put in Bengaluru because the situation back home in Malad, Mumbai is very bad. Despite giving the opportunity of reuniting with his family a miss, Karkera feels it’s the best one made. “Of course, it was very hard to not go back home and to instead choose to stay back in at the SAI Centre while all my team-mates are away. Ever since I started playing hockey, this is the longest stretch I’ve been away from home. But the situation in Mumbai is very bad. My parents felt it’s safer for me to stay put in SAI rather than risk travelling to Mumbai. We felt it’s too dangerous.

“Here, I’m safe and sound without worry of contracting the virus. With no players around me, it will be challenging but it’s a life lesson. I’ve learned so many things during this pandemic, and staying strong on your own is what I’m going to be learning now. This is another challenge life has thrown at me.”