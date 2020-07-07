NBA-Bucks, Kings close practice facilities after positive Covid-19 tests

Covid-19: Bucks, Kings close practice facilities

Reuters
Reuters, New York,
  • Jul 07 2020, 08:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2020, 09:20 ist
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) goes up for a basket against Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings of the National Basketball Association closed their practice facilities due to positive Covid-19 tests, the teams said on Monday, as the league prepared to resume its season.

Teams across the league are expected to travel to Orlando, Florida, this week to restart the season, which was abruptly suspended in March due to the Covid-19 outbreak, with players living and playing at Walt Disney World.

A spokesman for the Bucks confirmed the team had closed its practice facility after receiving test results from Friday but declined to comment further. The team's first scrimmage in Florida is scheduled for July 23 against the San Antonio Spurs.

A member of the Kings' traveling party to Orlando also tested positive, prompting the closure of the team's practice center. A spokesman said the team still plans to travel to Orlando this week. Its first scrimmage is July 22.

The Denver Nuggets and the Brooklyn Nets also closed their practice centers after players tested positive last month.

The Orlando restart officially begins on July 30.

The NBA said last week a total of 25 players and 10 staff members had tested positive for Covid-19 since June 23, when testing began. (

