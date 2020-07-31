NBA players protest racial injustice as league returns

NBA players protest racial injustice as league returns

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 31 2020, 16:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2020, 16:46 ist
Players kneel during the national anthem before the start of an NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Utah Jazz. Credit: USA Today Sports

NBA teams bowed their heads and knelt during the playing of the US national anthem while wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts on Thursday as the league returned for the first time since the coronavirus halted play in March with two thrilling games.

Coaches and game officials joined players from the Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers in taking a knee to protest against racial injustice and police brutality in the first games in 140 days.

Black Lives Matter was also written on the courts at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, where the NBA plans to finish its season with 22 teams inside a bio-secure bubble.

"The game of basketball has always been bigger than just the ball, the rim, 10 guys on the floor and referees," the Lakers LeBron James said after hitting the game-winning shot in his team's 103-101 win over the Clippers.

"It's an opportunity to use this platform to spread a lot of positivity and love throughout the whole world."

He said that while there has been progress in the fight against systemic racism, the key was to maintain the momentum.

Also Read: NBA player LeBron James forgoes wearing social justice message on jersey

"We want to keep our foot on the gas," he said. "We're dealing with a lot of racism, a lot of social injustice and a lot of police brutality, not only in my neighbourhood and not only with Black people, but with all people of colour."

Some players had messages like "Equality," "Education Reform" and "Say Their Names" on the backs of their jerseys in place of their names.

Athletes from around the world have united behind anti-racism protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, a Black man in police custody in Minneapolis in May.

In the first game, the Jazz came from behind to defeat the Pelicans 106-104 after the Pelicans' Brandon Ingram's three-pointer at the buzzer rimmed out.

The games are being played without fans, but "virtual fans" appeared on LED screens wrapped around the court and a simulation of a crowd's cheers and jeers could be heard.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

LeBron James
NBA
United States
Basketball
sports
Black Lives Matter
Utah Jazz
Los Angeles Lakers

What's Brewing

'Into the Wild' bus may land a home at Fairbanks museum

'Into the Wild' bus may land a home at Fairbanks museum

Art in a pandemic: Tokyo show tests if fans will come

Art in a pandemic: Tokyo show tests if fans will come

First dog to test Covid-19 positive in US dies: Report

First dog to test Covid-19 positive in US dies: Report

Aus unveils law forcing tech giants to pay for news

Aus unveils law forcing tech giants to pay for news

Planes, cars, oil, GDP... the Covid-19 bill comes due

Planes, cars, oil, GDP... the Covid-19 bill comes due

 