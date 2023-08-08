Neeraj Chopra to lead Indian team at the World Athletics Championships

Asian record holder shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor has pulled out of the August 19-27 showpiece as he is recovering from the groin injury sustained during the Asian Championships in July.

National record holder high jumper Tejaswin Shankar, 800m runner K M Chanda and 20km race walker Priyanka Goswami (also national record holder) have also decided to skip the World Championships as they wanted to focus on the Asian Games (September 23 to October 8) in Hangzhou, China.

Reigning Diamond League champion Chopra is seeking to clinch a gold medal in Budapest after winning a silver in the last edition in Eugene, USA, in 2022.