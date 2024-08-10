Olympics 2024: Aman Sehrawat, a man of few words but with voluminous ambitions

Sehrawat, who used to share a room with a bunch of boys at Chhatrasal and only graduated to a single room status after winning a bronze medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year, said he’s happy to have made his late parents proud. “My parents left me even before I could become a wrestler. They don’t even know I’m a wrestler and an Olympian, a medal winner. I hope they are happy watching from above. I dedicate this medal to them and to everyone who has made my dream come true. My journey has been extremely hard but this medal wipes away a lot of that agony.”

Weighty issues

Maintaining weight has been a big problem for wrestlers at this Paris Games, especially for the medal rounds on the second day of an individual’s competition with quite a few of them failing their weigh-in. Just like compatriot Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified after failing her weigh-in before a gold medal bout against Sarah Hildebrandt, Sehrawat too had a tough time in trying to reduce 4.5kg in 10 hours.

Soon after his semifinal loss against eventual gold medal winner Rei Higuchi, Sehrawat weighed 61.5kg. The youngster then spent the entire night running on a treadmill, five sessions in a sauna as well wrestling with sparring partners as he successfully managed to bring it down to 56.9kg, 100gm lesser than the stipulated weight before the weigh-in.

“We kept monitoring him continuously and were confident of bringing his weight under control as this is a regular routine for us,” said national coach Jagmander Singh. “But after what happened in the Vinesh fiasco, we were a little nervous and wanted to leave nothing to chance. It was a sleepless night but completely worth it.”

Definitely yes for Sehrawat, whose poverty-stricken lonely life could get an uplift finally.