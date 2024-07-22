Olympics 2024: Climbers hope Paris paves the way for smoother ascent at future Games

"The decision was made not to leave any discipline out in view of a long cycle of development of the sport that would eventually give each one the recognition it deserves. Where we were not good was to explain this to our community."

Speed will have its own medal in Paris with the previous Games considered a success despite the backlash from many participants.

Scolaris said being on the programme in Tokyo boosted the sport's visibility and that there were now almost 100 countries affiliated with the IFSC.

"We see that many national Olympic committees are aware of the sport and the attraction it has on younger generations," he added.

"Maybe they are not ready to invest now, but it has opened their eyes and they see the opportunities for investment in the future.

"The number of climbing gyms has definitely increased, especially in the United States, but we cannot say if this is because of Tokyo or if it is a natural trend."

The IFSC has seen steady financial growth since its formation 17 years ago but again will not receive a share of the TV revenue from the Paris Olympics.

"In 2007 we had an annual budget of 150,000 euros, this year it will be almost 6 million euros ($6.54 million)," Scolaris said.

"The IOC is helping us (financially), but not in the same way as the other international federations that are (full) Olympic sports.

"The so-called ‘local organising committee sports’ in Paris are not sharing the TV revenue. It is unfair because we are participating in producing the show, but this was one of the conditions that was put in place in the beginning.

"We tried to change the minds of our colleagues (at the IOC) but could not."