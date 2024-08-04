Olympics 2024: Mixed relay swim training session cancelled over Seine water quality

Paris Olympics organisers have cancelled Sunday's swimming training session for the triathlon mixed relay event after recent heavy rain affected water quality levels in the Seine river.

The decision was made late on Saturday after tests showed water quality did not meet the required threshold following rain on July 31 and Aug. 1.

The mixed relay race is scheduled for Monday.

"We are expecting an improvement on the conditions in the next hours, but not to a level to which the swim familiarization planned for tomorrow can take place," organisers said in a statement.