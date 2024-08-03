Olympics 2024: Nethra Kumanan placed 24th after Race 6 in women's Dighy sailing; Vishnu Saravanan 23rd in men's event

Marseille (France): India's Nethra Kumanan had a tough day in office in the women's dighy sailing event's opening series at the Paris Olympics as she slipped to 24th spot after Race 6 here on Saturday.

Having finished 11th after three races on Friday, the 26-year-old slipped to 24th after three more races on Saturday.

While Nethra was placed 19th after Race 4, she dropped to 25th after Race 5 before regaining some composure and finishing a spot above after Race 6.