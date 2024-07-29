Home
Olympics 2024 | South Korea's Ban Hyo-jin wins women's 10 metre air rifle gold

Ban fired 10.4 to clinch the gold ahead of Huang, who shot 10.3.
Reuters
Last Updated : 29 July 2024, 09:03 IST

Châteauroux, France: South Korea's Ban Hyo-jin won the women's 10 metre air rifle gold at the Paris Olympics on Monday while China's Huang Yuting claimed the silver and Switzerland's Audrey Gogniat took bronze.

Ban, 16, topped Sunday's qualification with an Olympic record total but her late wobble allowed Huang, 17, to draw level at 251.8, forcing a shoot-off between the teenagers.

Follow our Olympics coverage LIVE here

Ban fired 10.4 to clinch the gold ahead of Huang, who shot 10.3.

The silver is Huang's second medal of the Games having combined with Sheng Lihao to win the mixed team gold.

Published 29 July 2024, 09:03 IST
