Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsother sports

Olympics 2024 | Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat enters maiden semi-final

The 29-year-old Vinesh defeated Livach 7-5 in a hard-fought bout to get closer to an elusive Olympic medal in her third attempt.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 August 2024, 12:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Paris: Seasoned Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat entered her maiden Olympic semifinals in the 50kg category, beating Ukraine's Oksana Livach in the last-eight stage here on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Vinesh defeated Livach 7-5 in a hard-fought bout to get closer to an elusive Olympic medal in her third attempt.

This was after she caused the biggest wrestling upset in this games when she shocked four-time world champion and reigning gold-medallist Yui Susaki of Japan on points to enter the quarter-finals.

Trailing 0-2 after conceding penalty points for passivity, the Indian wrestler came back brilliantly in the last five seconds to take down the top seed by clinching three points to win 3-2.

Vinesh had failed to win a medal in her two previous Olympic appearances.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 August 2024, 12:07 IST
VINESH PHOGATWrestlingolympics 2024Paris Games 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT