Olympics 2024: USA Gymnastics says CAS denied appeal on Chiles' bronze medal

USA Gymnastics said on Monday an arbitration panel will not reconsider a decision asking gymnast Jordan Chiles to return the bronze medal she was awarded in the artistic gymnastics floor exercise at the Paris Olympics.

According to the governing body, it was notified earlier on Monday by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that the rules do not allow for an arbitral award to be reconsidered even when conclusive new evidence is presented.

"We are deeply disappointed by the notification and will continue to pursue every possible avenue and appeal process, including to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, to ensure the just scoring, placement, and medal award for Jordan," USA Gymnastics said in a statement.

USA Gymnastics submitted additional evidence to CAS on Sunday after the Lausanne-based international body ruled in favour of an appeal by Romania's Ana Barbosu, who will move up to third place in the event.

Barbosu and her team had appealed to CAS that an inquiry by Chiles' coach filed over the results in the event was made after the one-minute deadline and that the American should not be awarded the score of 13.766 that lifted her to third place.