Olympics 2024: Who is Imane Khelif, the boxer at centre of gender row?

This year's Olympics boxing has sparked a gender debate after Algerian Imane Khelif moved past Angela Carini to enter the quarter-finals in Paris Games.
Carini lasted less than a minute in her fight after she sustained a series of crunching blows from her Algerian opponent Imane Khelif, who last year failed a gender eligibility test at the World Championships.
“I went to the ring to honour my father. I was told a lot of times that I was a warrior but I preferred to stop for my health. I have never felt a punch like this," a heartbroken Carini was quoted as saying by The Guardian.
Khelif will next face Hungarian Luca Anna Hamori in the quarter-finals on Saturday.
Who is Imane Khelif?
With roots in Algeria's Tiaret, on January 31, 2024 Imane Khelif became a UNICEF national ambassador.
Khelif who excelled in football in her childhood days, admitted that boys in her village felt threatened by her.
"Ironically it was her ability to dodge the boys’ punches that got her into boxing," read a UNICEF report.
The 25-year-old Imane Khelif was disqualified hours before her gold medal bout at the women's World Championships in New Delhi last year after she failed to meet the International Boxing Association's (IBA) eligibility criteria.
At the 2023 World Championships, she was disqualified after failing International Boxing Association eligibility rules that prevent athletes with male XY chromosomes competing in women's events.
However, the International Olympic Committee allowed the Algerian to fight in Paris, fuelling a gender debate.
During the Paris Games, the boxer has been facing severe backlash with claims that she is a transgender taking rounds on social media making her participation in the women's category unfair. Eminent personalities like J K Rowling and Elon Musk have spoke against the participation of Khelif in the games. Elon Musk shared swimmer Riley Gaines' post saying “men don’t belong in women’s sports.”
However, the Algeria's Olympic Committee condemned the "baseless" attack on Imane Khelif. "Such attacks on her personality and dignity are deeply unfair, especially as she prepares for the pinnacle of her career at the Olympics. The COA has taken all necessary measures to protect our champion," the Algeria Olympic Committee said.
Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee also defended its decision to allow Khelif to take part in the women's category. "The IOC is saddened by the abuse that the two athletes are currently receiving," it added. "Every person has the right to practice sport without discrimination." The IOC said the rules of eligibility were based on those of the Tokyo Games in 2021 and cannot be changed during a competition.
(With Reuters inputs)