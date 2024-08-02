Olympics 2024: Who is Imane Khelif, the boxer at centre of gender row?

This year's Olympics boxing has sparked a gender debate after Algerian Imane Khelif moved past Angela Carini to enter the quarter-finals in Paris Games.

Carini lasted less than a minute in her fight after she sustained a series of crunching blows from her Algerian opponent Imane Khelif, who last year failed a gender eligibility test at the World Championships.

“I went to the ring to honour my father. I was told a lot of times that I was a warrior but I preferred to stop for my health. I have never felt a punch like this," a heartbroken Carini was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

Khelif will next face Hungarian Luca Anna Hamori in the quarter-finals on Saturday.