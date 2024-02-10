Painting squash canvas with strokes of genius

Bengaluru: Strolling through art exhibitions and fairs, the intricate details of sketches, combination of colour palettes in paintings or the aesthetics of varied installations intrigue Anahat Singh.
Away from the sound of screeching shoes and of ball-strikes reverberating inside a glass-walled court, the squash player loves spending her free time trying to appreciate and understand the meaning of an artists’ expression in quiet settings.
“Art has been something I have loved doing since I was a kid,” says the admirer of MF Husain’s work who won two bronze medals (women’s team and mixed doubles) at the Asian Games last October.
“Everytime I’m not playing I’m always painting or drawing. I have been good at it as well. My entire family, especially my mom’s side, are into art business. So, I have grown up hearing things about art and the way an exhibition is set up and everything else. That’s how my interest grew,” she explains.
It isn’t surprising to see the influence of her interest in art translating into the way she plays a sport known for speed, aggression and intense clashes. Anahat, all of 15 years, brings in a sense of calm and maturity way ahead of her age that has made her one of the most exciting prospects of a ‘future star’.
After the success she tasted at the Hangzhou Asian Games, the teen went on to secure the under-19 and senior National championship crowns in November, captured the U-19 Scottish Open title in December before finishing runner-up at the British Open in the U-17 girls’ category in January.
“2023 was possibly the best year of the five years I have played so far. My game has improved quite a lot and I’m really happy about that,” says Anahat who currently trains under French/ Italian coach Stephane Galifi based in Mumbai.
“And out of all things that happened last year, the Asian Games has been my favourite tournament that I have ever played.
“Winning two medals put a cherry on the cake. Staying in the Games village and being around the best athletes in the world was a priceless experience. I still cannot stop smiling every time I go through the pictures,” recollects Anahat.
Interestingly, badminton, not squash, was Anahat’s first love. It was because elder sister Amira performing well at the junior Indian squash tour that made their parents - Gursharan Singh and Tani - introduce Anahat to the now Olympic sport.
“I do really miss playing badminton. There wasn’t a particular point where I decided to make the switch. My parents would go with my sister and it would be easier for them to take me along rather than one person playing badminton and the other squash.”
A natural athlete equipped with impeccable agility has given the youngster an edge over most other teenagers in squash thus far. Recognising the need to take her game to the next level going forward, Anahat feels its the strength department under physical fitness that needs immediate attention.
“I have recently started doing more reflex-based strengthening. I always worked on movement inside the court and long distance runs for it but I didn’t really do weights. I’m almost 16 now so I’m going to start doing a bit more of that.”
The student of squash in grade 10 at the British School in New Delhi will begin the 2024 season only in April/ May after tackling the board exams.
Anahat, the athlete, might be seen juggling between studies, squash and strengthening the muscles on most days. But the one constant Anahat, the artist, says will remain through it all is the paint brush stroking a canvas.