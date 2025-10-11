Menu
Para athlete Simran Sharma may lose Worlds medals after guide fails dope test

25-year-old Simran, who is visually impaired, had won gold in the women’s T12 100m and silver in the 200m, upgraded from bronze after Venezuela’s Perez Lopez was disqualified.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 20:13 IST
