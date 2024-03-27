JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsother sports

Paris 2024 to install Olympic flame near Louvre

Last week, French sports daily L'Equipe reported that the Jardin des Tuileries, on the bank of the Seine between the Louvre and the Place de la Concorde, was the heavy favourite to host the flame.
Last Updated 27 March 2024, 10:44 IST

Follow Us

Paris: The Olympic flame will be installed in the Jardin des Tuileries, a stone's throw from the Louvre, after organisers abandoned the idea of the Eiffel Tower, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Last week, French sports daily L'Equipe reported that the Jardin des Tuileries, on the bank of the Seine between the Louvre and the Place de la Concorde, was the heavy favourite to host the flame.

"The decision was made earlier this year," the source said.

Last year, organisers were hoping to install the flame at the Eiffel Tower.

Paris 2024 did not confirm the information when contacted by Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 27 March 2024, 10:44 IST)
Sports NewsParisOlympic

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT