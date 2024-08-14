Rana Daggubati-backed firm inks MoU with UFC Champion Anthony Pettis’s Fight Club for two boxing events in India

Hyderabad: Bahubali fame Rana Daggubati backed BoxingBay, has inked a partnership with Anthony Pettis, founder of Anthony Pettis Fight Club (APFC), to host two major boxing events - one in the United States and the other in India—scheduled for post-December 2024.

This deal between Daggubati and Anthony promoted the boxing club which was formalised in Agave, Mexico on Wednesday, in the presence of Oscar Valle and Erika Contreras from the World Boxing Council (WBC) and representatives of the partners.

The partnership will bring high-energy boxing action to fans on both sides of the globe and will feature a thrilling 5 vs 5 boxing showdown between BoxingBay and former American's Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Champion Anthony Pettis’s Fight Club.

Anthony, one of the most well-known UFC fighters and APFC Founder, expressed his enthusiasm, "This partnership with BoxingBay opens up new opportunities for our fighters and fans alike. We are excited to bring the excitement of US boxing to India and introduce Indian fighters to the global stage. It’s about creating unforgettable moments and expanding the reach of the sport."