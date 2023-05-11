Rules for U-23, U-17 wrestling selection trials set

Rules and regulations for conducting India U-23, U-17 wrestling selection trials finalised

The selection committee for free style wrestlers comprises Bajwa, chief coach Jagmander Singh and Ramesh Kumar Gulia.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 11 2023, 22:51 ist
  • updated: May 11 2023, 22:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The rules and regulations related to conducting the selection trials for picking the Indian teams for the 2023 U-17 and U-23 Asian Wrestling Championships have been finalised, the ad-hoc panel running the sport in the country said on Thursday.

A meeting was held in this regard, and it was chaired by Bhupender Singh Bajwa, who is one of the members of the ad-hoc panel constituted by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in the wake of the renewed protests led by the World Championship medallist trio of Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

"A directive regarding the rules, regulations and programme for conducting the selection trials for selecting the Indian U23 and U17 wrestling teams for participation in the 2023 U23 and U17 Asian Wrestling Championships have been finalised and circulated to all state wrestling associations," said a press release issued by the WFI's ad-hoc panel and signed by Bajwa.

The selection committee for free style wrestlers comprises Bajwa, chief coach Jagmander Singh and Ramesh Kumar Gulia.

While those who will be picking the greco roman and women wrestling teams are former Suma Shirur, the former shooter falling under the sportsperson of outstanding merit category, Mahasingh Rao, Alka Tomar and Neha Rathi.

Brij Bhushan is facing allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation from the aggrieved wrestlers.

The Asian Championships for Under-17 and Under-23 wresters will be held in Bishkek from June 10-18.

The panel has been entrusted with not only running the WFI's day-to-day affairs but also conduct its election to the new executive committee within 45 days of its formation.

The panel came into existence following the IOA executive committee's meeting on April 27.

The ad-hoc panel had decided to hold trials from May 17-19 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Wrestling
Sports News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam

Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam

WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants

WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

Modi's space push for India counts on private players

Modi's space push for India counts on private players

Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka

Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

Violence scars Manipur’s young generation

Violence scars Manipur’s young generation

Kerala first to have drone surveillance in districts

Kerala first to have drone surveillance in districts

George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors

George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors

Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin

Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin

 