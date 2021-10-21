SAI appoints Commodore PK Garg as new TOPS CEO

SAI appoints Commodore PK Garg as new TOPS CEO

Commodore Garg was a High-Performance Director with SAI till June 2021 and is an Arjuna Awardee recipient

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 21 2021, 19:16 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2021, 19:34 ist
PK Garg. Credit: Twitter/@vijaylokapally

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Thursday appointed Commodore PK Garg as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

The appointment was officially ratified at SAI's Mission Olympic Cell meeting.

Garg will be assuming office on October 25, replacing Commander Rajesh Rajagopalan, who held the post from 2018 till the Tokyo Olympics.

Commodore Garg was a High-Performance Director with SAI till June 2021 and is an Arjuna Awardee recipient (1990) in sailing and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna awardee in 1993-94.

He joined Indian Navy in 1984 and handled various important and prestigious assignments over 34 years of service.

He represented India in five Asian Games from 1986 to 2002 in Enterprise Class sailing event and was a five-time national champion.

Garg also won a gold and silver at the Enterprise Class sailing World Championships in 1993 in Zimbabwe and 1997 in Goa.

He served as secretary of Services Sports Control Board (Indian Armed Forces) from 2014-17 and has also been the joint secretary of the Yachting Association of India for four years.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

sports
SAI

What's Brewing

For sleepy HK residents, 5-hour bus tour is a snooze

For sleepy HK residents, 5-hour bus tour is a snooze

This rare 17th century coin could fetch $300,000

This rare 17th century coin could fetch $300,000

Rich should pay for greater carbon footprint: Study

Rich should pay for greater carbon footprint: Study

Egypt dissidents revive rich prison writing tradition

Egypt dissidents revive rich prison writing tradition

Where is the Tata who can restore it to glory?

Where is the Tata who can restore it to glory?

Temples don’t need privatisation

Temples don’t need privatisation

 