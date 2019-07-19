Sanjivani suspended for 2 years

Long distance runner Sanjivani Jadhav has been handed two-year suspension by Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for testing positive for prohibited substance probenecid, a diuretic.

Sanjivani’s urine samples collected during the TCS World 10k (Bangalore, May 27, 2018) and National inter-state athletics championships (Guwahati, June 29, 2018) had returned positive twice in in-competition testing. She, however, denied the charges, and claimed it could have entered her body through the supplements. After the testing of her supplements, it was confirmed they did not contain the prohibited substance. The AIU then imposed a provisional suspension on her on June 19 and under its rules offered that she either accepts a two-year sanction dating back to June 29, 2018 or else seek a hearing.

Sanjivani requested for a reduced sentence on the grounds of low percentage of probenecid which she suspected to have entered her body through ayurvedic medicines. However, the AIU, in its order on Friday, mentioned the athlete didn’t disclose about the ayurvedic medicine on dope control form and thus had no evidence to back her claim. Taking a note that the athlete “promptly” admitted to the doping violations and this being her first offence, the AIU handed her two-year suspension dating back to June 2018.

As a result, Sanjivani’s results at the TCS World 10k, National inter-state meet and events following would be “disqualified” and titles, awards, medals, points and prizes won would be forfeited. The 23-year-old will also lose her 10,000m bronze medal in the Asian championships in Doha in April this year.