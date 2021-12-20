Senior Hockey championship: Uttar Pradesh, Punjab reach final

UP, Punjab reach Senior Hockey championship final

The 3rd/4th place match will be played between Hockey Karnataka and Hockey Maharashtra on December 21

IANS
IANS, Pune,
  • Dec 20 2021, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2021, 23:10 ist
Still from the second semifinal between Hockey Punjab and Hockey Maharashtra. Credit: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia

Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Punjab reached the final of 11th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2021 after winning their respective semifinal matches here on Monday.

In the first semifinal, Uttar Pradesh Hockey edged past Hockey Karnataka 2-1 in a closely fought encounter. Mohammad Amir Khan (4') and Vishal Singh (8') got on the scoresheet for Uttar Pradesh Hockey, while Captain Mohd. Raheel (22') scored the only goal for Hockey Karnataka, who put up a spirited fight in a neck-and-neck battle.

In the second semifinal, Hockey Punjab registered a thrilling 3-0 win over Hockey Maharashtra to enter the final of the tournament. Captain Rupinder Pal Singh (28', 46') starred with a brace and Surdarshan Singh (38') chipped in with a goal for the winning team.

The 3rd/4th place match will be played between Hockey Karnataka and Hockey Maharashtra on December 21, followed by the final.

