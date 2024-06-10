Kavin and Mohsin: The gritty and passionate Honda India Racing riders

"We have a plan in place. Everybody asks us when we are going to have that podium finish (in ARRC) but podium are not everything in racing. We tasted podiums in 2014, 2016 and 2022 in other events. We have teams now in three events: -- Asia Talent Cup, Tahi Talent Cup and AARC."

The official explained that for Indian riders to do well, a lot needs to change in the country.