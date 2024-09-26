Sports Minister Mandaviya felicitates Chess Olympiad champions

Mandaviya reiterated government's commitment towards nurturing talent across all sports and its ambition to position India among the top five sporting nations by 2024.

"As India marches towards becoming a developed nation, our sporting achievements will be a crucial aspect of our global identity," he said.

Encouraging the medalists to serve as ambassadors for the youth, Mandaviya urged them to share their journeys of hard work and resilience in schools and colleges, inspiring the next generation to adopt the spirit of 'Nation First.'

He also invited them to participate in the Ministry’s Viksit Bharat Ambassador - Yuva Connect Programme, aimed at channeling youth energy towards realizing the Prime Minister’s vision for a developed India by 2047.

During the event, Mandaviya also engaged in a friendly chess match with world championship challenger D Gukesh, who secured eight wins in 11 rounds at the Olympiad to win the individual gold medal along with teammate Arjun Erigaisi in the Open section.

Divya Deshmukh and Vantika Agrawal had won the gold in the Women's section.