Sunil snags gold, breaks 27-year wait in Greco-Roman

Sunil wins gold in Asian Wrestling Championships, beaks 27-year wait for India in Greco-Roman

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 18 2020, 21:16pm ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2020, 21:23pm ist
India's Sunil Kumar celebrates after his win against Salidinov Azat (KAZ) in the final of 87kg category wrestling match during the Asian Wrestling Championship 2020. PTI

Sunil Kumar on Tuesday overpowered Azat Salidinov of Kyrgyzstan 5-0 in the 87kg summit bout to win India's first Greco-Roman gold medal in Asian Wrestling Championships in 27 years.

Entering the gold medal bout after a come-from-behind victory in the semifinal, Kumar comprehensively defeated his opponent in the final of 87kg category at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium here.

Earlier, Kumar was down 1-8 in his semifinal bout against his Kazakh opponent Azamat Kustubayev but made a great comeback, grabbing 11 points on the trot to win the bout at 12-8.

In 2019 also, Kumar had made it to the final and ended with a silver medal.

Another Indian, Arjun Halakurki won a bronze in Greco-Roman 55kg, his first medal at his first senior international event.

Arjun was leading 7-1 against Iran's Naserpour but lost 7-8 in the semifinal.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Wrestling
Asian Wrestling Championship
Sunil Kumar
Comments (+)
 