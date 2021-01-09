US skier Tommy Ford suffers heavy fall

Tommy Ford of the US in action. Credit: Reuters Photo/Denis Balibouse

American skier Tommy Ford was the victim of a heavy crash during the World Cup giant slalom at Adelboden on Saturday.

The 31-year-old hit a gate in the steep final part of the course, landing on his head and coming to rest tens of metres down the slope.

Medical officers were quickly on the scene with the skier from Oregon helicoptered off the slope 20 minutes later.

No information regarding his state of health has been revealed.

When the first run resumed half an hour later Swiss local hope Loic Meillard set the fastest time ahead of Alexis Pinturault.

