Vegas spectacle launches Super Bowl week, with Taylor Swift on everyone's lips

Scheduling conflict

It is still not known whether or not Swift will attend Sunday’s blockbuster.

A regular at Chiefs games all season, she could miss the biggest game of all due to scheduling conflicts with her "Eras Tour" which has her performing in Tokyo on February 10, the night before the Super Bowl.

Swift could get to Las Vegas for kick-off on Sunday but would then have to quickly get back on a plane for three concerts in Melbourne, Australia staring February 16.

Her attendance could be a last-minute decision, but she is sure to be an ever-present at this Super Bowl whether she is there in person or not.

Earlier on Monday, Roger Goodell has been less than five minutes into his annual state of football address when he was talking about Swift.