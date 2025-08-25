Menu
WFI drops Neha from World Championship squad, hands 2-year suspension for weight management issue

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has replaced Neha with Sarika Malik, who had finished second in the World Championship trials in 59kg competition.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 12:07 IST
Published 25 August 2025, 12:07 IST
