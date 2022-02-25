World Cup skiing events in Russia cancelled over Ukraine crisis

All the remaining World Cup skiing events in Russia this season have been cancelled or moved elsewhere following the invasion of Ukraine, the sport's governing body FIS said on Friday.

The move came after Norway, which finished top of the medals table in the just-completed Beijing Winter Olympics, and Sweden said they would not send teams to events in Russia.

"After close consultation with its stakeholders, FIS has decided that in the interest of the safety of all participants and to maintain the integrity of the World Cup, that all remaining World Cup events scheduled to take place in Russia between now and the end of the 2021-22 season will be cancelled or moved to another location," FIS said in a statement.

It said some participants were already in Russia for World Cup events in ski cross and aerials that were to have taken place this weekend.

"FIS is working closely with the involved stakeholders to ensure their quick return back home," FIS said.

The other events affected are women's World Cup ski jumping events on March 18-20 in Nizhny Tagil and on March 25-27 in Chaikovsky as well as a World Cup cross country event on March 18-20 in Tyumen.

FIS said it would communicate the replacement venues as they were decided.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: